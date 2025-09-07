VENICE, Sept 7 — A gentle study of dysfunctional families by veteran American director Jim Jarmusch clinched the top prize at the Venice Film Festival yesterday, while a harrowing docudrama about the Gaza war took second.

Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother starring Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver and Tom Waits, drew mostly positive reviews for its humorous portrayal of awkwardness and guilt.

The Broken Flowers director, who wrote the script for three family get-togethers in upstate New York, Dublin and Paris, had called it “a kind of anti-action film”.

“Thank you for appreciating our quiet film,” the 72-year-old said during his acceptance speech.

In a move that might disappoint campaigners against the Gaza war, the Venice jury under American director Alexander Payne did not reward The Voice of Hind Rajab with the Golden Lion.

Instead, the film about a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli troops last year, which reduced many festival viewers to tears, was given the grand jury second prize.

Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania produced a dramatised re-telling of Hind Rajab Hamada’s ordeal after she was trapped in a car that came under fire while she and her relatives were fleeing Gaza City.

It was the most talked-about movie on the Venice Lido and tipped by many as the likely winner after a 23-minute standing ovation at its premiere on Wednesday.

Hind Rajab’s story “is not hers alone”, Ben Hania said as she accepted her award.

“It is tragically the story of an entire people enduring genocide, inflicted by a criminal Israeli regime that acts with impunity,” she added.

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Oscar-winning directors Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) and Mexico’s Alfonso Cuaron (Roma) joined the film as executive producers after editing had been completed.

Jarmusch signalled his opposition to Israel’s continued siege and bombardment of Gaza by wearing a badge saying “Enough” at the Venice awards ceremony.

Director Alexander Payne attends the red carpet of the closing ceremony of the 82nd Venice Film Festival September 6, 2025. — AFP pic

Best actors

Elsewhere yesterday, China’s Xin Zhilei won the best actress award for her role in The Sun Rises on Us All, directed by compatriot Cai Shangjun.

The 39-year-old actress plays a woman trying to make amends with her former lover, who served time in prison for a crime she had committed.

Italy’s Toni Servillo won the best actor award after wowing audiences in Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia, playing an Italian president wrestling with whether to sign a euthanasia bill into law.

Servillo was one of several award-winners to speak about Gaza from the stage, expressing “admiration” for activists on a flotilla of boats attempting to break Israel’s siege of Gaza.

They “have decided to set sail with courage to reach Palestine and to bring a sign of humanity to a land where human dignity is daily and cruelly demeaned”, Servillo said.

Father Mother Sister Brother is the first Jarmusch film to compete at Venice.

Film bible Variety said it had his “trademark wry humor but also new notes of mellow, generous wisdom”.

Screen called it a “tender family triptych”.

In the secondary “Orizzonti” (“Horizons”) section of the festival, gay Mexican truck driver drama En el Camino by David Pablos scooped the top prize.

Actor and director Benny Safdie poses with the Silver Lion for Best Director he received for ‘The Smashing Machine’ after the award ceremony of the 82nd Venice Film Festival September 6, 2025. — AFP pic

Major platform

Critics were broadly positive about the line-up of films in Venice this year. The festival is an important launch platform for big-budget international productions and arthouse films.

Several previous winners of the prestigious Golden Lion have gone on to Oscar glory, such as Nomadland and Joker.

The Smashing Machine by American director Benny Safdie, a touching film about late 1990s mixed martial-arts (MMA) pioneer Mark Kerr, picked up the third-place directing prize yesterday.

The Hollywood Reporter called the film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a “compellingly gritty and offbeat biopic”, while Johnson was even tipped by some for a best actor award.

Sotto le Nuvole (Below the Clouds), a sumptuous documentary about Naples by acclaimed Italian documentary maker Gianfranco Rosi, won a special jury prize.

The Gaza conflict has been a major talking point throughout this year’s festival.

An open letter calling on festival organisers to denounce the Israeli government over its offensive in Gaza has been signed by around 2,000 cinema insiders, according to the organisers. — AFP