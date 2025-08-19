KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Blackpink’s Lisa has released the music video for Dream, a track from her debut solo album Alter Ego, which features Japanese actor and model Kentaro Sakaguchi as her lost love.

According to Billboard, the five-minute clip directed by OJun Kwon sees Lisa using her acting skills — the Kpop girl group superstar starred as Mook, a a health-guru type in The White Lotus — as a heartbroken widow haunted by memories of her partner.

It opens with the singer in funeral attire placing a white flower on his casket, before the video shifts to scenes of happier days — road trips, late-night stops, and playful moments that highlight the couple’s bond.

As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that her lover is gone.

Lisa is shown carrying his ashes to a lake, recalling a conversation where they shared dreams of another life together.

The video ends with her scattering his remains, symbolising both loss and longing.

Sakaguchi, known for his roles in Japanese dramas and films, currently stars in Netflix’s Beyond Goodbye, where he plays Naruse Akihito, a man whose fate becomes entangled with a grieving woman.

Lisa, meanwhile, continues to enjoy solo success.

She recently picked up her third MTV Video Music Awards nomination for Best K-pop with Born Again, and is on tour with Blackpink, with the group set to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium this month.