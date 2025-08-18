SEOUL, Aug 18 — Kim Jong-kook is getting married. The Running Man mainstay and longtime bachelor made the announcement with a handwritten letter on his fan cafe this morning.

As reported by Maeil Business Newspaper, Kim admitted he had imagined writing something like this one day, but still felt more nervous than expected. “It may be late, but isn’t it fortunate that it’s happening now, at least? Right? I will do my best to live well,” he wrote, adding that the wedding will be a quiet, private ceremony, which will be held in the near future.

Marking his 30th year in the industry, Kim reflected on not releasing the album he had planned, but expressed hope that fans will still send their support.

Back in May, he purchased a luxury flat in Gangnam, which raised eyebrows when he referred to it as a “newlywed home” on a variety show, sparking marriage rumours.

The identity of his wife-to-be, however, was not revealed.