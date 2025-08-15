KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — You might have heard whispers about the film Weapons, which is redefining the mystery-horror genre and currently holds the No. 1 spot in local box office.

Now the talk of the nation and earning international acclaim, the movie is praised for director Zach Cregger’s bold vision and fresh take on the horror-mystery genre, with what many thought wouldn’t work has become a gripping, genre-defying triumph.

Weapons is still showing in cinemas — but if horror isn’t your thing, why not check out other new releases like Jackie Chan’s The Shadow’s Edge or the comedy The Lychee Road? Plus, don’t miss the trending series streaming now on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Malay Mail has you covered with the top 10 entertainment picks — including movies, series, trending music, and best-selling books — to keep your weekend exciting.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (August 7-August 10)

Weapons The Fantastic Four: First Steps The Shadow’s Edge Jurassic World Rebirth The Bad Guys 2 F1: The Movie Indera Superman The Lychee Road Penjagal Iblis: Dosa Turunan

Source: Cinema.com

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (August 4-August 10)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Wednesday: Season 2 Trigger: Limited Series Beyond the Bar: Limited Series Kaiju No. 8: Season 2 Wednesday: Season 1 Gachiakuta: Season 1 DAN DA DAN: Season 2 The Winning Try: Limited Series Tougen Anki: Season 1 My Melody & Kuromi: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Abang Imam Minah Skuter Seadanya Kita Running Man (2025) Mitos Cinta Akira Bitch x Rich 2 The Immortal Ascension 凡人修仙传 The First Night with the Duke Taxi Driver 2 Love, Take Two Revenged Love 逆爱

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)

Law and the City: Season 1 Traveling with Snow Man: Season 1 Bullet Bullet: Season 1 Low Life: Season 1 Alien: Earth: Season 1 Big City Greens: Season 4 Iron Man and His Awesome Friends: Season 1 Limitless: Live Better Now: Season 1 The Nice Guy: Season 1 Kaiju No.8: Season 2

Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (August 6-August 13)

HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Sombr - back to friends Rombongan Bodonk Koplo - Calon Mantu Idaman Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) BLACKPINK - JUMP Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (August 6-August 13)

Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From Dia Bukan Syurga Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum - Calon Mantu Idaman Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nuh…- Teruntuk Mia Barasuara - Terbuang Dalam Waktu Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita

Source: https://kworb.net/spotify/country/my_daily.html and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (August 1-August 7)

Fiction

My Mother Pattu by Saras Manickam (Penguin Random House SEA) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina) Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Sphere) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa (Viking) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson (Electric Monkey)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Letters from Gaza by Mohammed Al-Zaqzooq & Mahmoud Alshaer (Penguin Random House SEA) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd) Happiness: Mastering the 5Gs for an Enhanced You by Alvin Ng Lai Oon & Janessa Tan (Sunway University Press) The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene (Penguin Books) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop books) Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels) Hilang by Mia Azwari (Love Novel Publishing Sdn. Bhd.) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH