KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Local curators market Riuh will be hosting a 30 hour non-stop marketplace in conjunction with the 68th Merdeka celebration this year.

The Riuh Merdeka 2025 which will take place at the carpark area in front of the Millineum Monument (Monumen Alaf Baru) in Putrajaya is set to run for 30 hours straight, starting from August 30 until August 31.

Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that the two-day event which is in collaboration with MyCreative Ventures (MCV), is expecting a crowd of over 30,000.

He also said the turnout might be higher especially on August 31 as it will coincide with the Merdeka Day parade which is happening in Putrajaya as well.

“Throughout the 30 hours, attendees will be served with a wide array of vendors including fashion, accessories, beauty products as well as food and beverages (F&B).

“There will also be a slew of live performances by local artists such as Yuna, Misha Omar, Pop Shuvit, Alif Satar & The Locos, IAmNeeta and many more,” Fahmi said.

There will be over 82 F&B vendors along with a Merdeka firework display.

Fahmi added that for Riuh Merdeka 2025, he has instructed the Riuh team to offer more ‘Menu Rahmah’ at the event.

Aside from that, Fahmi, who is set to present his answers on the Malaysia’s creative economy in Parliament on August 20 has also hinted at a few new initiatives for the local animation industry.

He said that he has instructed both MCV and the Malaysian Film Development Corporation (Finas) to also focus on the animation production aspect, specifically on securing funders for animation projects.

Fahmi revealed that the corporate banking sector are beginning to understand the potential of local animation, which can generate income.

He urged for more synergy between the corporate banking industry and the local creative players while also pointing out that Finas and MCV are open to facilitating their collaboration.

Fahmi also said that Finas is also working hard to establish a network that could help ease the process of bringing local Intellectual Property (IP) to international markets, starting with bringing local IP to Asean countries.

He added that local IP such as Upin & Ipin is proof that Malaysian IPs has the capability to penetrate these markets.

Previously during the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) press conference, Fahmi said that the government is focusing on strengthening the creative economy to boost Malaysia’s competitiveness and produce high-value content for both the local and international markets.