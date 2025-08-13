KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Fox King, a joint Indonesia and Malaysia production, has been selected to premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said that the film’s selection at one of the world’s largest film festivals highlights the potential of regional collaborations to make an impact in the international market.

“I am very proud of the achievement of this film, which has successfully secured a spot at one of the world’s largest film festivals – the 50th TIFF. This recognition will undoubtedly help elevate the quality and value of collaborative films, between our two neighbouring countries, on the global stage.

“Hopefully, this success will serve as a catalyst for more local producers, directors, and film productions to create high-quality collaborative works, like The Fox King,” she said, congratulating the entire production team in a Facebook post.

Teo said that the film, directed by Malaysian filmmaker Woo Ming Jin and starring renowned Indonesian actress Dian Sastrowardoyo, also received support from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) through the 2023 Creative Content Fund, which allocated RM1 million, and the 2025 International Participation and Promotion Fund of RM50,000.

The movie tells a story of brotherhood, loss, and the search for love, all portrayed with a distinctive cinematic style from Southeast Asia. — Bernama