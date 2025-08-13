WASHINGTON, Aug 13 — Madonna has called on Pope Leo to make a humanitarian visit to Gaza to help save starving Palestinian children, saying “there is no more time” to act.

The American superstar, who was raised Roman Catholic, appealed directly to the pontiff in an August 11 Instagram post.

“Most Holy Father. Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it’s too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry.”

Madonna said she was reaching out to the pope because she believes political solutions alone are insufficient.

“Politics cannot affect change. Only consciousness can,” she wrote.

Her plea was timed with a personal milestone — her son Rocco’s birthday.

“I feel the best gift I can give to him as a mother is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza,” she said.

The 65-year-old singer stressed she was not taking sides in the conflict. “I am not pointing fingers, placing blame or taking sides. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well,” she added.

Pope Leo, who took over the papacy in May, has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and has repeatedly voiced concern for Palestinian civilians under bombardment.

The Vatican has not yet responded to Madonna’s appeal.

It is also unclear if Israel would allow the pope to enter Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has sealed off access to the enclave, including to media workers and even humanitarian aid groups.

Other artistes who have spoken out about the crisis in Gaza, where thousands face acute food shortages amid ongoing fighting, include U2 and Massive Attack.