SEOUL, Aug 13 — K-pop boy band Seventeen has donated US$250,000 (RM1.1 million) to Unesco to mark International Youth Day, continuing their ongoing support for global youth initiatives.

Pledis Entertainment said the funds came from proceeds of the “JOOPITER Presents: sacai x SEVENTEEN” charity auction, which featured items inspired by the group’s collaboration with Japanese fashion label Sacai, South Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported today.

“Since our debut, we have grown by capturing the diverse moments of youth through music that reflects our sincere experiences and emotions, making the meaning of International Youth Day especially significant to us,” the group was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We send our support to all young people around the world who are still pursuing their dreams.”

The 13-member act, known for hits like Hot and Super, debuted in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment and has become one of South Korea’s top-selling boy bands, praised for self-producing much of their music and choreography.

Seventeen’s partnership with Unesco began in 2023 when they became the first K-pop act invited to speak and perform at the 13th Unesco Youth Forum in Paris.

The members’ speech and performance at the headquarters highlighted the importance of creativity, solidarity and youth empowerment.

In 2024, they were appointed Unesco’s first Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth, donating US$1 million to fund programmes aimed at nurturing creativity among young people globally.

The latest contribution underscores the group’s continued focus on youth empowerment, a cause they have frequently championed in both their music and public engagements.

International Youth Day, observed annually on August 12, was designated by the United Nations to highlight issues affecting young people and promote their participation in decision-making.