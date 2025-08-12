NEW YORK, Aug 12 — Music superstar Taylor Swift today announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift, who has won 14 Grammys including an unprecedented four trophies for album of the year, announced the album in a podcast episode with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift said while holding a blurred-out version of the album cover, in a clip of the New Heights podcast on Instagram.

Swift’s website said the official release date of the album would be announced later.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The vinyl version of the album is available for pre-order on Swift’s website at US$30 (RM126.99). The cassette version costs US$20, and a CD with a poster of Swift is available for US$13.

The megastar, whose record-breaking “Eras” tour was the first to surpass US$1 billion in revenue, announced the album after she purchased the master recordings of her first six albums in May, giving her control of all of her music after a dispute with her former record label. — Reuters

 

 