KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — After gracing the red carpet at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur yesterday for the series finale fan screening of Law and the City, the two lead superstars Lee Jong-suk and Moon Ga-young expressed their appreciation for Malaysian fans at today’s press conference held at DADI Cinema.

Moon said she was surprised to see many Malaysian fans in attendance yesterday.

“For the first time in a long time, I felt kind of nervous.

“It’s also a rare opportunity to be able to spend the final episode with fans nearby, and I’m very grateful for this memory that I have created,” she said.

Lee said the warmth from everyone yesterday was amazing.

“It’s my first time in this city, and I feel so grateful for having this moment.

“I feel like I also enjoyed myself with the fans, and I’m going to leave with a great memory,” he said.

“It was also my first time getting to spend the finale with fans, and I am so grateful to the fans for creating this opportunity,” he added.

There is no doubt Law and the City is trending in Malaysia since it premiered back in July, but what exactly drew the actors to this hit project?

For Moon, it was Lee himself who played a big role in her decision to join.

“The script was also really great, and the fellow actors who were part of this programme made me feel like I wanted to act here,” she said.

Lee added: “I never had the chance to portray my character in a daily life setting, and I wanted to show the fans what it’s like.

“It’s also great having this opportunity.”

Law and the City also marked the first time the two actors shared the screen together, with Lee saying that working with Moon was a great experience, noting that she is a very stable person and handled the role exceptionally well.

Moon, in turn, said that Lee took care of her, guided the other actors, and contributed to creating a stable environment on set.

Looking ahead, Lee, fresh off finishing Law and the City, will be working on another project titled Leonardo, while Moon has an upcoming movie set to be released soon.

“Coming to Malaysia, there were a lot of moments where I felt touched, and I feel like all the hard work that we put into this drama is all worth it when I get to see the fans enjoy it,” said Lee.

“There were a lot of firsts we experienced, and I hope that next time the rest of the lead cast from the series can visit Malaysia and enjoy it together,” Moon concluded.