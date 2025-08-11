KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The connection between Malaysians and K-dramas can be traced back many years, and now in 2025, that relationship has only grown stronger, most recently demonstrated by the legal drama Law and the City.

The series, set in Seoul’s Seocho Judicial Town, portrays the joys and struggles of five young lawyers as they navigate the demanding legal world, personal challenges, and evolving friendships.

Last night marked a momentous evening at the entrance of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, where the Law and the City KL Star Tour — a red carpet event — took place, followed by an exclusive fan screening of the series finale at DADI Cinema.

Over a thousand fans turned up for the Law and the City red carpet event yesterday, held in conjunction with the series finale screening. — Photo by Yusof Mat Is

However, the real highlight for fans came with the arrival of the show’s two lead actors — Lee Jong-suk (who plays Ahn Joo-hyung) and Moon Ga-young (who plays Kang Hee-ji) — prompting cheers and screams of excitement from the crowd.

Fans gathered as early as 7am and waited until the 7.50pm start time, even braving blistering rain in anticipation of the stars gracing the red carpet stage.

More than a thousand people were present, ranging from teenagers accompanied by their parents to a 77-year-old who flew in from Boston just to catch a glimpse of the actors.

Among the crowd were long-time supporters of Moon, such as Najihah, 26, a devoted fan since the 2015 web drama EXO Next Door.

Actress Moon Ga-young arrived elegantly, with many lucky fans getting signed autographs and photos with the actress. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

“I like her personality — she’s very humble, and at the same time, she’s really good at acting.

“One word to describe her? I would say ‘gorgeous’,” she said.

When describing Law and the City, Najihah initially expected a romance-focused drama but found that it’s actually centered on the law, with each episode exploring different phases of legal cases.

You couldn’t miss the strong presence of Lee fans in the crowd either — including Rafifah, 26, and Blinkbling, 25 — both of whom praised his screen presence and consistent performances.

“I started liking him since the 2012 drama School 2013, so it’s been 12 years.

“I admire his acting and good looks,” said Rafifah.

Rafifah loves the series for its portrayal of five lawyers balancing friendship and work, while Blinkbling enjoys it for its insight into a lawyer’s life.

“The series is very nice because you can see and know about how the life of a lawyer is,” added Blinkbling.

Fans showing excitement, holding up posters of Law and the City, awaiting the arrival of the two superstars from Law and the City. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

Lee’s charming looks certainly caught the eye of many Malaysians at the event, a sentiment echoed by 22-year-olds Rachel, Jnan, and Jying, who described him as “handsome” and “perfect.”

Not far from the stage was Qil, 27, who appreciated Lee’s versatility as an actor regardless of the role he takes on.

“He’s also one of the artists who doesn’t get involved in any bad or sensitive issues, and we just love what he does,” she added.

Since its premiere in July, Law and the City has consistently drawn strong viewership, achieving impressive ratings across the region.

The drama currently ranks among the Top 10 international titles on Astro and remains one of the top-performing programs on tvN Asia, reinforcing its popularity with Malaysian audiences.

Curious to see what the hype is about? You will be happy to know that all 12 episodes are now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Last night was indeed a true testament to Malaysians’ love for their Korean dramas — and it’s safe to say Malaysia’s love affair with K-dramas is far from over.