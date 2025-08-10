BEIJING, Aug 10 — Jet Li just revealed his latest role: as father-in-law, now that his eldest daughter has gotten married.

Li shared a snapshot of his wedding gift to his eldest daughter, Li Si, in a post — a Luxeed R7 electric car.

She is his oldest born from the marriage to ex-wife Huang Qiuyan with whom he also shares another daughter.

The star said he was looking forward to the car’s delivery and to accompanying the newlyweds when they took it out for a spin.

Some commenters speculated that the post was part of a sponsorship deal as the car was valued at 300,000 yuan (RM177,226) which is small change in comparison to Jet Li’s estimated net worth of around 2 billion yuan.

Or perhaps he just got a really good deal, who knows?