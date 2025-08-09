KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — As Malaysia is seeing an influx of events and happenings all year long, October in particular is looking to be another eventful month so far.

No, we are not talking about prominent world leaders who are expected to make an appearance at the 47th Asean Summit here but more specifically at the slew of concerts which are taking place on the same day on October 25 this year.

Because there are at least six concerts that are happening in Malaysia with five of them set to take place around Klang Valley, all on the same day, featuring both local and international artists.

So mark your calendars in advance as Malay Mail has prepared a list of concerts happening around Malaysia this October 25:

1. Spider Unplugged

Famous local pop rock group Spider will be having their first ever unplugged concert after having spent over two decades in the local music industry.

The over two hours intimate concert coined simply as Spider Unplugged is set to take place at Mega Star Arena where the band will be performing at least 15 songs from their discography in an acoustic setting.

The concert is also a tribute to Spider’s late bandmates Tony and Napie who passed away in 2021 and 2024 respectively, as reported by Awani.

Tickets are still available with ticketing prices ranging from RM198 to RM388.

For more ticketing information, please visit https://shop.ilassotickets.com.my/eventdetails.aspx?eid=RnqHtJ@xEK4=

2. Jackson Wang’s Magic Man 2 World Tour

South Korean singer and member of famous Kpop group GOT7, Jackson Wang, will be returning to Malaysia once again for his Magic Man 2 World Tour 2025-2026.

The concert was announced by local organiser iMe Malaysia via their social media on August 3. However aside from the date, no other information regarding the concert has been revealed yet.

Aside from Malaysia, Wang is also set to perform in several other countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, China and the Philippines.

3. Candy Lo Timeline II 2025 Concert

Famous canto-rock singer songwriter and actress Candy Lo will also be performing at the Arena of Stars this October 25. — Picture via rwgenting.com

Legendary canto-rock singer songwriter and actress Candy Lo is bringing her Timeline showcase here in Malaysia which is set to take place at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting.

Fans can look forward to Lo’s retrospective of her musical journey which began in the 1990s — from the raw energy of her rock era with tracks such as Garbage, Deep Blue and Love Triangle to some of her evergreen classics such as Please Break Up and Like to Love.

Tickets for the Candy Lo Timeline II Concert are available with ticketing prices ranging from RM288 to RM668.

For more ticketing information, please visit https://www.rwgenting.com/en/entertainment/candy-lo-timeline-II-2025-concert-malaysia.html

4. Viviz World Tour New Legacy

K-pop trio group Viviz had also left local fans excited following the reveal of their New Legacy World Tour on July 29 via their social media.

The group, made up of members SINB, UMJI, and EUNHA, is set to perform in Malaysia this October 25.

However, aside from the list of countries and dates, no other information has been revealed yet regarding their Malaysia leg of the concert.

So far, Malaysia is the only South-east Asia stop for the trio.

5. Nam Woo Hyun Tree High School Asia Tour 2025

South Korean singer Nam Woo Hyun and lead vocalist of K-pop boy group INFINITE will be heading to Malaysia once more — this time for a solo concert in conjunction with the release of his mini album TREE RING.

This is despite INFINITE having a full-fledged 15th Anniversary concert earlier in February this year at Mega Star Arena.

Nam’s solo show in KL coined as the TREE HIGH SCHOOL Asia Tour 2025 which was announced earlier in July via his official Instagram, is set to take place at Zepp KL.

However, ticketing details are yet to be revealed.

A brief check via Zepp KL’s website also showed that there is no show currently slated for October 25.

6. KOSTCON 2025

Previously it was widely reported that the Korean OST Concert (KOSTCON) will also make its way to Malaysia shore, more specifically to take place at the Spice Arena in Penang this October 25.

The concert series, which is set to bring some of the biggest voices behind famous K-drama soundtracks, is a collaboration between the Korea Management Federation, Hi Five Entertainment Sdn Bhd and Kelebrity Worldwide Inc.

According to Bernama, amongst the names that are set to perform at KOSTCON 2025 includes Baek Ji Young (That Woman- Secret Garden), Heize (Can You See My Heart – Hotel Del Luna), Lyn (With You – Descendants of the Sun), Lee Mujin (Lilac – Love Your Enemy) and K.Will (Beautiful Moment – Masterpiece).

Despite the announcement being reported back in March this year, a brief check on the KOSTCON official Instagram showed no posters nor ticketing details of the said event happening in Malaysia so far.

Aside from Malaysia, KOSTCON will also take place in other countries including The Philippines, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.