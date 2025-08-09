KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — In recent years, a growing number of international celebrities, particularly from Hong Kong, have been investing in businesses and purchasing properties across Malaysia — a trend that coincides with the government’s push to attract more foreign investors and long-term residents.

One of the key government initiatives is the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, revamped last year with key changes including the introduction of a new tiered system. Its core purpose is to allow foreigners who fulfil certain criteria to reside in Malaysia on a long-term basis.

According to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, the MM2H programme has managed to generate a total of RM839.9 million in revenue, as reported by Free Malaysia Today. Of that sum, RM237.2 million consisted of property investments.

Another effort by the government is the visa exemption for Chinese travellers, which has been extended for a further five years, as previously revealed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail back in April.

These incentives have helped stimulate the local economy and raised Malaysia’s profile as an appealing destination for both lifestyle and investment — including among international celebrities.

Here are some of the big-name Hong Kong celebrities who have made headlines for their ties to Malaysia:

Amy Yip

Famous 1980s Hong Kong sex symbol Amy Yip, who reportedly stayed out of the public spotlight for 30 years, made a surprise appearance at the Hong Kong Motion Picture Industry Association’s 44th anniversary gala dinner in 2023.

Following her ‘return’ to the spotlight, Yip was in town for the grand opening of her first boutique hotel investment, The Leith, located in George Town, Penang, in August 2024.

The Star reported that the 58-year-old has also invested in a second hotel there, a durian-themed hotel, said to be the first of its kind in South-east Asia.

Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng

Hong Kong-based Canadian actress and former Miss Hong Kong 2013, Grace Chan, and her husband, actor Kevin Cheng, have both been spotted in Malaysia recently, with Chan sharing photos of their trip via social media.

The couple has also made appearances at Sunway Pyramid as guest artists for several grand openings, including those of a beauty spa and a rice noodle eatery.

Chan, who recently launched her own brand of premium chocolate, Dulce Vida, has also teased that she is considering opening a store in Malaysia.'

Hong Kong-based Canadian actress and former Miss Hong Kong 2013, Grace Chan, and her husband, actor Kevin Cheng. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Lily Chung and Hugo Ng

Veteran TVB actors and power couple Lily Chung and Hugo Ng made local headlines after launching their own coffee shop franchise in Malaysia, 9 Kopitiam, in May 2023.

The first branch opened at EkoCheras Mall, followed by several other locations around the Klang Valley, including Seri Kembangan and Puchong. Chung also invested a six-figure sum in a 6,000-square-foot food court in KL, inspired by the famous local street food haven, Jalan Alor, as reported by The Star.

Andy Lau

One of the iconic figures in the Hong Kong entertainment industry, Andy Lau also shares a deep connection with Malaysia.

This, of course, refers to his Malaysian wife and former model, Carol Chu, whom he married in 2008. The couple is blessed with a daughter, born in 2012.

The Star reported that Lau owns two luxury homes in Jalan Ampang, KL, which he purchased for his wife during her confinement period.

Hong Kong actor Andy Lau. — AFP pic

Eric Tsang

Award-winning Hong Kong director, actor and producer Eric Tsang was the brand ambassador for local developer Mah Sing Group Bhd, according to a The Edge report in 2020.

Tsang made headlines then after purchasing a home at M Vertica in Cheras. According to the business paper, the Infernal Affairs actor said that he felt “just like home” whenever he’s in Malaysia and enjoys the wide range of culinary options available.

Why the interest in Malaysia?

With the current initiatives offered by the government, there has been a noticeable increase in foreigners buying properties across the country.

Tara Lim, managing director of Perfect Homes (MM2H) and a consultant with over 13 years of experience, told Malay Mail that several factors are driving this rising interest in Malaysia, including the country’s rich food culture and familiar Asian traditions.

Lim explained that many foreign investors and celebrities, especially from Hong Kong and other parts of Asia, find Malaysia culturally relatable – from the language and traditions to the food and festivals.

This familiarity provides a comforting sense of home, making the transition to living or investing here much smoother.

“It’s five to six times cheaper here. Let’s say if a property here cost around RM2 million, the price of the same property could easily go up to RM17 million in their home countries.

“Which is why they opted to stay here, it’s way more affordable for them,” Lim said.

Malaysia not only offers a more affordable lifestyle compared to many other countries but also boasts a comprehensive international education system.

When asked about the current hotspots for foreign investors, Lim pointed out several key areas in Penang, including Gurney Bay, Tanjung Tokong, Tanjung Bungah, and Bayan Lepas.

In Kuala Lumpur, Desa ParkCity has also seen a rise in popularity among her clients.

Lim added that following the revamp of the MM2H programme, she has seen a spike in inquiries from potential clients all over, including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

She also noted that she has been receiving inquiries from many high-profile clients from Myanmar as well.