SEOUL, Aug 5 — South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung has reportedly registered his marriage with his longtime girlfriend, less than a year after model Moon Ga-bi revealed he was the father of her child.

The 52-year-old and his current partner recently completed their marriage registration at a local district office and have informed those close to them, according to a report by Mydaily.

“The two have spent a long time together, during the good times and the tough times,” an insider told Mydaily. “In particular, she has been a strong pillar of support when he has had difficult times personally or with work-related things.”

The source added, “I hope the two receive blessings as they overcome their hardships. More than anything else, Jung Woo Sung is worried about hurting his wife.”

Jung’s agency, Artist Company, told Hankook Ilbo that since the matter pertains to the actor’s personal life, the agency will not be issuing an official statement.

“We respectfully ask that people refrain from excessive speculation and interest regarding his personal affairs,” the agency added.

In November 2024, Jung made headlines after Moon publicly revealed that he was the biological father of her child in a post on Instagram, following a report by South Korean media outlet Dispatch.

At the time, Jung’s agency confirmed the paternity and said, “We are discussing the best approach to raising the child, and Jung will fulfil his responsibilities as a father.”

Moon reportedly gave birth in March 2024 after confirming her pregnancy in June 2023.

The pair, who had met in 2022, agreed not to marry and chose to co-parent separately, with Jung providing financial support, according to Koreaboo.

Following the controversy, Jung apologised when he was on stage at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards to accept the Most Popular Film award for 12.12: The Day (2023).

“I want to sincerely apologise for disappointing everyone who has shown me love and support. I will accept all the criticism and carry it with me. As a father, I will take full responsibility for my son until the very end.”

Jung has previously cultivated a scandal-free image, and had served as a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency for nearly a decade until July 2024.