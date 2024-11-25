SEOUL, Nov 25 — Actor Jung Woo-song’s agency confirmed he fathered a child with model Moon Ga-bi.

The agency stated: “It’s true that actor Jung Woo Sung is the biological father of the child that Moon Gabi revealed on social media. He is currently in the process of discussing the best possible avenues for childcare, and as a father, he will take full responsibility for the child until the end.”

After a long career hiatus, Moon announced via Instagram she had given birth to a son saying in a post, “I was not prepared for such sudden news; I spent most of my pregnancy quietly basking in the blessings of my family rather than enjoying the joy or celebration of my pregnancy.”

Dispatch had earlier reported that Jung was the father of the child though Moon herself had not mentioned it on social media.

The pair are currently not in a relationship and their sharing a child out of wedlock has been getting mixed reactions online.