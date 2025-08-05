KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysian-born actress Lee Sinje (Angelica Lee) will star in the upcoming Netflix thriller series The Resurrected, co-directed by acclaimed Taiwanese filmmakers Leste Chen and Hsu Chao-jen, marking her debut in a Chinese-language Netflix series.

Lee is no stranger to the world of cinema, having starred in acclaimed films such as The Eye (2002) — a role that earned her the prestigious Golden Horse Award for Best Actress — and The Garden of Evening Mists (2019).

She also appeared in the political drama series The Election (2014) and served as a producer on the critically acclaimed Malaysian film Abang Adik (2023).

In a statement, Lee shared, “I’ve never encountered a female-driven story that’s so intense, a little wild, and deeply emotional.

“It was such a thrill to be a part of it, and of course, I’m even more excited for the day we get to share it with audiences around the world,” she said.

Lee will star alongside acclaimed Hong Kong–Taiwanese actress Shu Qi, who also makes her first appearance in a Chinese-language Netflix production, sharing that she was immediately drawn to the script, which she felt was bold and groundbreaking, not just for her as an actress, but for Chinese-language series as a whole.

“I’ve already seen some rough cuts during dubbing, but when I saw the teaser, I still went, ‘Wow!’” she added.

Set in the fictional city of Benkha, The Resurrected centres on two mothers Wang Hui-chun (Shu Qi) and Chao Ching (Sinje Lee) united by hatred, seeking revenge for their daughters caught in a fraud and kidnapping case.

As dark secrets unravel, their alliance is tested in a story of vengeance, betrayal, and the limits of justice and morality.

The cast also features Alyssa Chia, Fu Meng-Po, Sukollawat Kanarot (Weir), Chung Hsin-ling, Caitlin Fang, Lin Ting-yi, Liu Chu-ping, Vivi Chen, Rexen Cheng, and Patrick Nattawat Finkler.

The Resurrected premieres exclusively on Netflix on October 9, 2025.