SEOUL, Aug 4 — South Korean actor Song Young-kyu, 55, was found dead on Sunday morning, according to a report by MBN.

He was discovered unconscious in a vehicle parked at a townhouse in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, around 8am. An acquaintance found him and alerted police, who have launched an investigation.

Last month, Song was booked without detention for driving under the influence after a night out in Yongin. His blood alcohol level was above 0.08 per cent, leading to the revocation of his license and his removal from the stage production Shakespeare in Love.

Song was also known for roles in popular dramas such as Narco-Saints, Big Bet, Hyena and Partners for Justice.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).