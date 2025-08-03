TOKYO, Aug 3 — A 19-year-old Japanese teen idol has filed a police report after allegedly being raped and impregnated by the boyfriend of the group’s producer and influencer, Yurinya.

The allegations were first leaked by Japanese YouTuber Korekore on August 1 and later confirmed by Yurinya in a social media statement, according to a report by Koreaboo.

Yurinya named her former partner in the statement, saying, “I am deeply saddened and feel a strong sense of responsibility that someone I trusted, Taichi Saito, committed such an extremely irresponsible and inconsiderate act.”

“As a producer and an individual, I want to make it clear that I strongly denounce his actions and have completely severed all personal and professional ties with him.”

Korekore claimed that the idol, a member of Japanese idol group Pretty Chuu — identified as Ten-ten in Yurinya’s statement and as Shuna Amamiya in Japanese media reports — was secretly undressed and filmed while asleep at Yurinya’s home.

Although Saito later apologised to her via Line messages, it was alleged that he subsequently raped her while she was asleep, resulting in a pregnancy and later, an abortion.

Korekore alleged that Saito pressured Amamiya to stay silent and offered a settlement of ¥1 million (approximately RM28,878).

Amamiya reportedly reached out to Korekore for help before filing a police report.

Yurinya said she first learned of the incident through the leaked post and confirmed its accuracy after speaking with those involved.

She pledged to prioritise the affected member’s well-being and strengthen the group’s support systems.

In the statement, Yurinya also apologised to the idol involved, the other Pretty Chuu members, the staff and the fans for the worry and trouble caused by the incident.

Pretty Chuu management had previously cited “chronic illness” as the reason for Amamiya’s hiatus.

A recent review of the group’s official Instagram page showed only five members, despite Pretty Chuu debuting with six.

In a Twitter update yesterday, Korekore shared conflicting accounts of the incident: Amamiya claimed, “There was no consent while in a drunken state,” while Saito said, “They kissed me, and it was consensual.”

Japanese police are reportedly reconstructing the situation, as the incident occurred in private and evidence remains inconclusive.

Korekore revealed that Amamiya visited a hospital to request medical records in order to clarify whether her pregnancy was linked to the alleged assault or a previous relationship.

“The documents will arrive by mail in a few days,” they said.

Amamiya has announced her withdrawal from idol activities and asserted, “There is no falsehood in my claims.”

Korekore urged the public to refrain from slandering either party as investigations are ongoing.

Pretty Chuu debuted on June 16 and is described by its producer as embodying “strength,” “transience,” “innocence” and “pure maiden heart.”

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)