NEW YORK, Aug 2 — Sony Pictures has teased Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man suit for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, offering fans a first glimpse of the costume in a short video released on Spider-Man Day.

“Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay,” the studio posted on social media yesterday, marking the anniversary of the superhero’s debut in comic book Amazing Fantasy #15 back in 1962.

The teaser today gives fans an early look at Holland’s updated costume ahead of the film’s release on July 31, 2026.

In a recent interview on the YouTube series Flip Your Wig, Holland expressed his excitement about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” he said. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal… and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid.”

He added that filming will return to real-world locations, with production set to begin in Glasgow.

“We’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece… it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again,” he said.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.