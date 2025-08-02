KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Ayda Jebat has opened up about being bullied during her time at a fully residential school (SBP), describing the experience as deeply traumatising.

The singer and actress, 33, recounted the ordeal in a social media post, prompted by recent distressing news of bullying cases in schools.

“I used to sit in the school toilet, waiting for my best friend to buy me food so I could eat in there — I was that terrified,” she wrote.

Ayda said she was initially thrilled to be accepted into a prestigious all-girls school where most students had scored top grades in the UPSR examination.

Her excitement quickly turned to fear when a prefect began leaving her letters and gifts, which eventually led to threatening behaviour.

After receiving a warning from an older student, Ayda began avoiding the prefect, who then issued a direct threat to her.

“She said, ‘Be careful. Don’t entertain anyone else but me.’ She would wait outside my classroom every break time,” Ayda revealed.

Overwhelmed by fear, she resorted to eating alone in the school toilet during breaks to avoid further encounters.

Ayda informed her mother, a single parent, about the situation and was later transferred to a different school following discussions with the headmistress.

“I moved to a regular school. Nothing fancy, but it was peaceful,” she said.

She urged young students to speak to their parents immediately if they experience any troubling behaviour, regardless of how minor it may seem.

Ayda concluded her post by expressing hope that justice will be served in the case of Zara Qairina Mahathir, a 13-year-old student who recently died.