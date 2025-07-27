KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) held its annual Golden Global Awards (MGGA) ceremony at Zepp KL last night (Saturday) — an evening hosted by Alvin Anthons and Chrystina Ng, and graced by celebrities from both local and international scenes.

Over 12 awards were presented to recipients which included Hong Kong screen legend Ti Lung, who proudly took the stage to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award and Indonesian icon Reza Rahadian accepting the Award for Excellent Achievement in Film.

The night ended with the poignant Palestinian film All That’s Left of You — written, directed, and produced by Cherien Dabis — being honored with the Best Film award, having also earned Best Screenplay earlier in the evening.

Grateful for the recognition, the director expressed the significance of the moment.

“It’s deeply meaningful because the story is one that remains untold.

“With this recognition, I hope the world will finally see it — that people will begin to recognise it.

“Because ultimately, everyone needs to know the story of what happened to Palestinians — or rather, what hasn’t happened—for the past eight decades,” she said.

The event also saw many filmmakers receiving recognition for outstanding work — Isabelle Stachtchenko took home Best Cinematography for the film titled Universal Language, while Lotfi Achour won Best Director for the Tunisian film Red Path.

International actors and actresses shone on stage as well, with China’s Han Haolin winning Best Supporting Actor for My Friend An Delie, Park Mi-Hyeon taking Best Supporting Actress for Winter in Sokcho, Mahmood Bakri receiving Best Actor for To A Land Unknown, and Juli Grabenhenrich Leo earning Best Actress for Paternal Leave.

Let’s not forget the New Hope Award — a testament to the profound and passionate humane message the film delivers, which was awarded to Red Path, and the Audience Choice Award going to a documentary, Island to Island, directed by Malaysian Lau Kek Huat.

It was a memorable night for films, dedicated to MIFFest’s mission of honouring movies beyond borders.

While the awards ceremony has ended, MIFFest officially closes today, marking another milestone in this chapter of the festival’s history.

MIFFest president Joanne Goh has already set her sights on the future, expressing excitement for the ninth annual MIFFest, scheduled for 2026.