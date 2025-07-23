BEIJING, July 23 — Chinese singer-actor Zhang Yiyang was reportedly executed by firing squad in December 2024 after being convicted of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), which cited a recent investigation report by the Intermediate People’s Court of Xianyang City in Shaanxi Province, Zhang is believed to be the first Chinese entertainer to receive the death penalty.

The report stated that Zhang began dating the victim in 2021 but would react violently when she tried to end the relationship, frequently threatening suicide. On February 26, 2022, he allegedly lured her to a forest in Xingping City under the pretext of celebrating his birthday and fatally stabbed her in the neck with a folding knife.

He then reportedly went home and discarded her phone and his clothes in a reservoir. The following day, he attempted suicide in a hotel room, where he was discovered by a staff member and taken to hospital.

Chinese media reports cited in the article said Zhang exhibited paranoid behaviour and a strong desire for control, often using threats of self-harm to stop the girl from breaking up with him.

Public criticism has since grown over the continued release of Zhang’s posthumous works, including the film The Sound Of Music (also known as Jieyou Sound Hall), which was released in March this year.

Public criticism has since grown over the release of Zhang’s posthumous works, including the film Jieyou Sound Hall, which was released in March this year.