SEOUL, July 22 — Key of K-pop boy band Shinee is set to drop his third full-length solo album Hunter on August 11, SM Entertainment announced today.

The album will feature 10 tracks, including a title song of the same name, news agency Korea JoongAng Daily reported today.

Hunter also marks his first full album in three years since Gasoline (2022), and follows his third EP Good & Great, released last September,

To kick off promotions, Key launched a teaser event inviting fans to dial a dedicated number (070-8143-0811), where a mystery voice hints at what’s coming next.

More details will be released in the coming days, the agency said.

Key, whose real name is Kim Ki-bum, debuted with Shinee in 2008 under SM Entertainment.

The group rose to fame with hits like Replay, Lucifer, and Sherlock, and is widely credited for shaping second-generation K-pop.

Known for his sharp fashion sense, quick wit, and variety show appeal, Key made his solo debut in 2018 with Forever Yours.

His return with Hunter is highly anticipated by fans for its signature visual flair and genre-blending style.