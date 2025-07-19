BEIJING, July 19 — Jet Li has spoken publicly for the first time about a painful chapter in his family life — his daughter Jada’s mental health crisis at age 19.

In an interview with Beijing-based publication Sanlian Lifeweek published on July 10, the 62-year-old action star revealed that Jada, now 22, once struggled with suicidal thoughts.

When she eventually pulled through, father and daughter sat down for an honest, soul-baring conversation about death and what comes after.

“We had an honest conversation, because [death] is inevitable. Why should we avoid it? We had a good conversation about it,” he said.

Li said many people live in fear of death or treat it as taboo — something he’s determined to face head-on with his loved ones.

The devout Buddhist added that he believes acknowledging the inevitability of death helps us live more meaningfully.

“A lot of people live with regrets and a life where they are not honest in facing situations,” he reportedly told Sanlian Lifeweek.

“Because we are born, we will inevitably die. But we often said that death is not auspicious and shouldn’t be talked about.”

Rather than dwell on fear, Li said he chooses to focus on how he lives.

“Knowing that I will die, should I still worry about it every day till the day it happened, or knowing that it would happen someday, I should treasure the way I live every day? I think living well every day is more important,” he reportedly said.

The actor, who rose to fame in classics like Shaolin Temple and Fearless, also opened up about how he handles loss.

When asked if he feels “sad and regretful” over the death of a friend or mentor, his response was striking.

“Why should we feel sad and regretful? I think this is something that only avatars in games would feel,” he replied.

Li added that while others might see his approach as cold, he believes in accepting death rather than ritualising grief.

“For people around me who have died, those who know me would know that I wouldn’t attend their funeral,” he reportedly said.

“There are others who said that I am heartless and too unpretentious, and I would tell them there’s no one whose kin doesn’t die.”

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).

Contact Befrienders KL at 03-7627 2929, or 04-2910 100 in Penang, or 05-2380 485 in Ipoh, or 088-335 793 in Kota Kinabalu.

Those suffering from problems can reach out to: Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); Talian Kasih (15999 or WhatsApp 019-261 5999); Jakim’s Family, Social and Community care centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214); and Befrienders Kuala Lumpur (03-7627 2929 or visit www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia for a full list of numbers and operating hours).