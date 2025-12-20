BATU PAHAT, Dec 20 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 245 protected animals in a joint operation with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) off the waters of Batu Pahat last night.

Batu Pahat maritime zone director, Cmdr (M) Mohammad Zaini Zainal said the seizure was carried out around 10.30pm at a fish farming platform in Sungai Ayam at 1.2 nautical miles southwest of Sungai Suloh after they discovered 234 oriental magpie robins, 10 pythons and a monkey there.

“The activities are in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. The rescued wildlife has been taken to the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone before being handed to the Johor Perhilitan for investigation and further action.

“We stress our commitment to curbing all smuggling activities and wildlife trafficking and will continue working with enforcement agencies to preserve the national biodiversity heritage,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama