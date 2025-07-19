KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Japan Malaysia Expo 2025 (JEMY 2025) has opened its doors for a three-day celebration of Japanese culture at Hall 1 of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), with its Entertainment Zone drawing crowds eager for a taste of J-pop, Enka and comedy — straight from Japan.

Here’s a look at three standout Japanese acts bringing their talents to Malaysian fans: J-pop soloist Manaka Inaba, Enka singer Leon Niihama, and physical comedy trio Wannabes.

J-pop star Manaka Inaba has been performing solo since 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Manaka Inaba on Malaysian food and flying solo

If you think Malaysia has great food, you’ve got something in common with J-pop soloist Manaka Inaba — who’s not only performing at JEMY 2025 but also on a personal mission to sample as much local food as possible.

The 27-year-old managed to get her first taste of satay on her first night in Malaysia and was surprised by its sweet and savoury flavour. She’s also excited to try durian, pineapple and watermelon during her stay.

Despite being in the Japanese entertainment industry for over 10 years, this is her first time in Malaysia — and she was touched by the warm welcome from fans who came out in droves for the JEMY 2025 launch.

“First of all, Japan to Malaysia is not a short distance, and to be able to see some fans who flew over just to catch me here is truly heartwarming,” said Manaka, adding that she even met fans who had travelled all the way from Japan.

A former idol under Hello! Project, Manaka was previously part of Country Girls and Juice=Juice before officially “graduating” in 2022 to pursue a solo career — a move she admits comes with fresh challenges.

“As a group, we had other members, so you’d only need to sing your part. But now that I’m on my own, every single part is mine, and I have to decide how I want to deliver each line,” she said.

Her setlist for JEMY 2025 includes a mix of solo hits such as Pink Temperature and Attoeteki Love, as well as nostalgic favourites from her Hello! Project days.

Enka singer Leon Niihama also performed the ending theme for the popular anime ‘Detective Conan’. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Leon Niihama: Second visit, first performance

For Enka and pop singer Leon Niihama, this trip marks his return to Malaysia — but his first time performing here.

Best known for singing the Fun! Fun! Fun! ending theme from the Detective Conan anime series, Leon is now in his seventh year as an Enka singer.

According to Masterclass, Enka is a traditional Japanese music style built around pentatonic scales and a melismatic vocal technique called kobushi. It often takes the form of sentimental ballads with roots in ryūkōka, a genre popular in 19th- and early 20th-century Japan.

Leon said his love for Enka started with his father, who was also an Enka singer.

“I’ve loved Enka and pop songs since I was a child, and I’ve always felt that it’s my duty to share their greatness with all generations and the rest of the world,” he said.

The 29-year-old recalled his last visit to Malaysia during a high school trip.

“Malaysia is truly a country of many memories for me,” he said.

“I was in a hotel when a malfunctioning alarm went off, and my friends and I rushed out into the hallway, accidentally locking ourselves out. With our shaved heads, wearing T-shirts and shorts, we had a really tough time at the front desk,” he added with a laugh.

He’s also hoping to relive one of his favourite local eats: Nasi lemak.

Wannabes is made up of Gon (centre), Chiro (left), and Guri (right). — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Wannabes: The comedy trio that’s going global

Formed two decades ago as a duo, the comedy group Wannabes — originally known as Bicsmalln — now consists of three members: Gon, Chiro and Guri, who joined in 2019.

Specialising in ‘physical comedy’, the trio are known for transforming themselves into objects using a blend of acrobatics, choreography and slapstick. They say they’re currently the only performers in Japan focused on this style.

The group recently saw their international profile skyrocket after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, leading to invites from Italy, the Philippines, the US and Spain.

Their rebrand from Bicsmalln to Wannabes, said Gon, was to make their name easier to pronounce and remember.

Wannabes are a regular live act at Tokyo Tower, but since the Covid-19 pandemic, they’ve also focused on YouTube, where their channel now boasts over three million subscribers.

As for their performance at JEMY 2025? Dressed in their signature striped outfits, the trio simply said, “We just want to make sure everyone has fun.”

JEMY 2025 is on now at KLCC from July 18 to 21.

Entry to the Exhibition Zone is free, but tickets for the Entertainment Zone cost between RM25 and RM40.

For more info, visit: https://www.etix.my/Event/JEDMY25