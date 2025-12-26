KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The long-awaited third instalment of the Avatar film has finally made its way to cinemas, and while it's only been a week since its debut, it found its place at No. 2 at the local box office, while local animation Papa Zola The Movie remained at the No. 1 spot.

Directed by James Cameron, Fire and Ash is being hailed for its jaw-dropping praised for its visuals, character performances, and action sequences, and pulse-pounding action, which has already scored two nominations at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards — a clear sign that the Avatar universe is only getting bigger and better.

With Christmas still in the air, both Avatar: Fire and Ash and Papa Zola: The Movie are perfect picks for a family movie outing or if you prefer staying in? Streaming platforms have you covered.

Netflix has dropped the latest three episodes of Stranger Things 5, Taxi Driver 3 continues to dominate K-drama conversations on Viu, and Disney+ has just debuted Made in Korea, starring Hyun Bin — one you won’t want to miss.

From blockbuster movies to binge-worthy series, chart-topping music, and must-read books, there’s something for everyone and as always, Malay Mail brings you the top 10 entertainment picks to power your weekend.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Dec 18 to Dec 21)

Papa Zola The Movie Avatar: Fire And Ash Zootopia 2 White Maryam: Janji Dan Jiwa Yang Terikat Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku! Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Mudborn Dhurandhar Under Current

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Dec 15 to Dec 21)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Man Vs Baby: Season 1 Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series The Price of Confession: Season 1 Emily in Paris: Season 5 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1 Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 Pro Bono: Limited Series Stranger Things 5 One-Punch Man: Season 3

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Saat Aku Tahu Taxi Driver 3 Moon River Running Man (2025) Taxi Driver 2 GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Satu, Dua... Dia? Puteri Kelas Atas EXchange 4 Study Group

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Belly Showdown: Season 1 YOO Got A Minute?: Season 1 Chef's Go-To: Season 1 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 Are You Sure?!: Season 2 Made in Korea: Season 1 Wandance: Season 1 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The End of an Era: Season 1 Anchovy Physical Camp: Season 1 60 Minutes to Love: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 17 to Dec 24)

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Silet Open Up - TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Madison Beer - bittersweet

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 17 to Dec 24)

Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain ALYPH - Ingat NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic Version) - From “Dia Bukan Syurga”.

Source: https://kworb.net/spotify/country/my_daily.html and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Dec 12 to Dec 18)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Every Day I Read by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) 1984 (Nineteen Eighty-Four) by George Orwell (Signet)

Non-Fiction

Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log) Lillian Too Feng Shui Almanac 2026 by Lillian Too & Jennifer Too (KONSEP LAGENDA) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) When I Was a Kid 4 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Bahagia Yang Tertangguh by Rissa Ahdiya (Penulisan2u) Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Semesta Publication) Buat Ayah Yang Dirindui by Damien Yong (Iman Publication) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH