KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The long-awaited third instalment of the Avatar film has finally made its way to cinemas, and while it's only been a week since its debut, it found its place at No. 2 at the local box office, while local animation Papa Zola The Movie remained at the No. 1 spot.
Directed by James Cameron, Fire and Ash is being hailed for its jaw-dropping praised for its visuals, character performances, and action sequences, and pulse-pounding action, which has already scored two nominations at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards — a clear sign that the Avatar universe is only getting bigger and better.
With Christmas still in the air, both Avatar: Fire and Ash and Papa Zola: The Movie are perfect picks for a family movie outing or if you prefer staying in? Streaming platforms have you covered.
Netflix has dropped the latest three episodes of Stranger Things 5, Taxi Driver 3 continues to dominate K-drama conversations on Viu, and Disney+ has just debuted Made in Korea, starring Hyun Bin — one you won’t want to miss.
From blockbuster movies to binge-worthy series, chart-topping music, and must-read books, there’s something for everyone and as always, Malay Mail brings you the top 10 entertainment picks to power your weekend.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Dec 18 to Dec 21)
- Papa Zola The Movie
- Avatar: Fire And Ash
- Zootopia 2
- White
- Maryam: Janji Dan Jiwa Yang Terikat
- Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku!
- Five Nights At Freddy's 2
- Mudborn
- Dhurandhar
- Under Current
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming (Dec 15 to Dec 21)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- Man Vs Baby: Season 1
- Culinary Class Wars: Season 2
- Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series
- The Price of Confession: Season 1
- Emily in Paris: Season 5
- BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 3
- Pro Bono: Limited Series
- Stranger Things 5
- One-Punch Man: Season 3
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Saat Aku Tahu
- Taxi Driver 3
- Moon River
- Running Man (2025)
- Taxi Driver 2
- GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops
- Satu, Dua... Dia?
- Puteri Kelas Atas
- EXchange 4
- Study Group
Source: Viu Frontpage
Disney+ (Top 10 shows)
- Belly Showdown: Season 1
- YOO Got A Minute?: Season 1
- Chef's Go-To: Season 1
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2
- Are You Sure?!: Season 2
- Made in Korea: Season 1
- Wandance: Season 1
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The End of an Era: Season 1
- Anchovy Physical Camp: Season 1
- 60 Minutes to Love: Season 1
Source: Disney+
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 17 to Dec 24)
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
- Silet Open Up - TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel)
- Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya
- Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma
- Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii)
- Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan
- Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You
- Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me
- HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Madison Beer - bittersweet
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 17 to Dec 24)
- Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma
- Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta
- Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE
- Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam
- Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- ALYPH - Ingat
- NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI
- Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk
- Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu
- Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic Version) - From “Dia Bukan Syurga”.
Source: https://kworb.net/spotify/country/my_daily.html and Spotify
Top 10 books of the week (Dec 12 to Dec 18)
Fiction
- Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador)
- The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture)
- Every Day I Read by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing)
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
- Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)
- 1984 (Nineteen Eighty-Four) by George Orwell (Signet)
Non-Fiction
- Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)
- Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion)
- It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log)
- Lillian Too Feng Shui Almanac 2026 by Lillian Too & Jennifer Too (KONSEP LAGENDA)
- The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd)
- Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- When I Was a Kid 4 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
- Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Bahagia Yang Tertangguh by Rissa Ahdiya (Penulisan2u)
- Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Semesta Publication)
- Buat Ayah Yang Dirindui by Damien Yong (Iman Publication)
- Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH