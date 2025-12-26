KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Eight individuals arrested over the incident at Kampung Sungai Baru, which left the former Dang Wangi police chief injured in September, will soon face charges.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the investigation has been completed, and the prosecution has instructed them to proceed with the charges

“They will be charged under Section 145 of the Penal Code, and one will also face charges under Section 332 for obstructing a public servant in the performance of his duties, causing injury,” he said at a media appreciation event here today.

The charges will be filed soon, following instructions from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Fadil added.

Fadil emphasised that obstructing a public servant is a serious crime, and the charges are a positive step in upholding the law.

On September 11, it was reported that several individuals were arrested following an incident in which former Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman was injured during a clash with a group of people in Kampung Sungai Baru.

He sustained a head injury after being hit by a stone thrown by an unknown individual while overseeing an operation to cut off electricity to several houses in the area. The operation was carried out following a court order to demolish structures in the area. — Bernama