KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Popular South Indian actor-turned-politician Vijay arrived in Kuala Lumpur today ahead of the audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, scheduled to be held at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil here tomorrow.

Event organiser Malik Streams Corporation told Bernama that the 51-year-old actor landed at Subang Skypark at about 4.30pm (local time) after travelling from Chennai via a private jet.

His arrival drew widespread attention on social media, with footage of his journey and reception shared across multiple platforms.

“Vijay was welcomed with a brief traditional dance performance at the airport, accompanied by the film’s music director Anirudh Ravichander,” the organiser said.

Footage circulating online showed Vijay acknowledging the performers and thanking them for the reception before proceeding to his transport. In one viral clip, the actor was seen holding a Bluetooth speaker for the performers during the welcome and greeting them warmly with a wave of his hand.

Vijay has previously indicated plans to gradually scale down his acting career as he increases his involvement in politics in India.

In the lead-up to the event, updates related to the presence of the film’s production team in Malaysia have also been shared online, including posts featuring members of the creative team.

The audio launch has been described by organisers as a tribute-style entertainment programme and is expected to attract a large turnout, with the stadium able to accommodate up to about 85,000 spectators.

The programme will be held in two segments, beginning with Thalapathy Thiruvizha, a tribute concert featuring about 30 singers, followed by the official audio launch.

The audio launch segment will include addresses by Vijay and members of the cast and crew.

Several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry, including directors Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar, as well as actor-director Prabhu Deva, have also arrived in Malaysia for the event.

The movie, produced by KVN Productions, is scheduled for release on January 9, 2026. — Bernama