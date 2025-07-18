LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, is reportedly “doing fantastic” after undergoing a quintuple bypass surgery — and true to form, the Grammy-winning singer was right there with him through it all.

According to the New York Daily News, the 73-year-old had the major heart operation more than a month ago, not due to a heart attack, but because of something doctors spotted during a routine checkup.

A spokesman for Swift confirmed to the Daily News that the singer, 35, along with her mother Andrea and younger brother Austin, were by Scott’s side during his surgery and recovery.

It’s a rare update on the health of the Swift family, who’ve quietly weathered personal health battles over the years.

In 2015, Taylor revealed in a now-deleted Tumblr post that Andrea had been diagnosed with cancer, a moment that inspired her to urge fans to get their loved ones checked.

In a 2019 Elle essay, she opened up further: “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again. It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else.”

That emotional period inspired the ballad Soon You’ll Get Better, a raw tribute to her mother.

Scott, a regular backstage fixture during Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour alongside Andrea, made headlines earlier this year for a separate incident in Australia. He was accused of assaulting a photographer after an encounter in Sydney.

At the time, a Swift spokesman told the Daily News that “two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff into the water.” Authorities ultimately chose not to pursue charges.

For now, though, it’s clear that the Swift family is focused on what matters most — each other.

“Doing fantastic,” the rep told the Daily News. And for Swifties everywhere, that’s the kind of update worth singing about.