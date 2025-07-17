LONDON, July 17 — Two stars of the Harry Potter films, including actress Emma Watson, were each banned from driving for six months Wednesday after being caught speeding in separate incidents.

Watson, 35, who played Hermione Granger, the friend of boy wizard Potter in the hugely popular movie franchise, was banned for driving at 38 miles (61 km) an hour in a 30-mile zone in southeastern Banbury last July.

Zoe Wanamaker, 76, who played Quidditch teacher Madame Hooch in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was banned for six months for her offence.

She had been caught driving at 46 miles an hour in a 40-mile zone of the M4 motorway in southeastern Berkshire last August.

The cases were dealt with separately by a lower magistrates court in the town of High Wycombe.

Neither of the stars attended the hearings, at which they were each fined £1,044 (RM5,936).

Watson, who was stopped while driving her blue Audi, has been studying at Oxford University. Her lawyer told the court that although she was a student “she is in a position to pay the fine”. — AFP