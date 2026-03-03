KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will determine a successor to Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as opposition leader in a Supreme Council meeting scheduled for March 14.

Utusan Malaysia reported that PN deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said notices for the meeting have already been issued to all council members.

“PN will hold its Supreme Council meeting on Saturday, March 14, at 11am. Notices have been sent to all members,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

The move comes after media reported that Hamzah must step down as opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat, as he no longer has the locus standi to hold the position.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin described it as inappropriate and embarrassing for the Larut MP to remain in the role, given that he no longer holds any party position.

On February 13, the Bersatu Disciplinary Board terminated Hamzah’s membership, citing violations of Clause 9.1.4 of the party constitution, according to a notice issued by board chairman Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan.