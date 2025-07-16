SEOUL, July 16 — Stray Kids fans and football lovers alike are in for a treat — the K-pop sensation has teamed up with Tottenham Hotspur for a one-of-a-kind jersey that blends music and sport in true style.

As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, the special-edition football kit, co-designed by Stray Kids and the Premier League club captained by Son Heung-min, goes on sale exclusively through Tottenham’s official online store starting today.

JYP Entertainment announced the collaboration celebrates the group’s upcoming “dominATE” world tour concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The shows itself mark a milestone, as Stray Kids will become the first K-pop act to headline a solo concert at the venue.

“Stray Kids will make history as the first K-pop act to hold a solo concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and this collaboration celebrates that milestone. The two teams co-designed the jersey to reflect Stray Kids’ unique aesthetics and the iconic identity of Spurs,” JYP Entertainment said in a statement.

“More than just a uniform, this collaboration speaks to the shared intersections of sports, music and fashion, underscoring a mutual vision of self-expression, global connectivity and pushing beyond boundaries.”