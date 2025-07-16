PETALING JAYA, July 16 — One of pop music’s most iconic voices is coming to Malaysia this August. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx will take the stage for a one-night-only concert at Resorts World Genting’s Arena of Stars on August 16, 2025, as part of the resort’s Endless 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration.

Marx is a multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer whose career spans over 35 years. With more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, he is best known for timeless ballads such as Right Here Waiting, Now and Forever and Endless Summer Nights. His distinctive voice and songwriting prowess have made him one of the most enduring and influential artists of his generation.

Part of Resorts World Genting’s 60th anniversary festivities, the concert will feature a setlist filled with fan favourites and unforgettable moments from across Marx’s celebrated career.

Tickets are priced at RM1,188 (VIP), RM888 (PS1), RM768 (PS2), RM588 (PS3), and RM368 (PS4).

Don’t miss this chance to witness a music legend live on stage. For updates and ticket information, visit rwgenting.com.