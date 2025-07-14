JOHOR BARU, July 14 — A superb moment took place on Saturday here as 1,007 fans gathered for the largest-ever Superman costume assembly — an achievement that has proudly earned a place in the Malaysian Book of Records.

The gathering at Aeon Mall, Bukit Indah began at 2:30 pm and featured an impressive array of fans, many of whom with their personal interpretations of Superman or his alter ego, Clark Kent.

From enthusiastic individuals and families to passionate cosplayers and kids, attendees came together to show their love and support for the iconic DC superhero.

Aeon Malls nationwide have hosted a variety of Superman-themed ground activations, including colouring activities, cosplay events, and fan gatherings.

“Aeon Mall is non-stoppable to bring excitement to our valuable customers and community,” said Head of Mall Marketing, Nikki Lee Chin Foong.

Meanwhile, TGV Cinemas, as part of its TGV Home of Heroes campaign, which celebrates heroes from all genres, hosted a ‘Mega Super Party’ at more than 40 locations nationwide.

The new Superman film premiered in Malaysia on July 10 and has been praised for its comic-accurate portrayal of the character, a version that stands in contrast to Zack Snyder’s more serious take on the Man of Steel.

Superman is still screening in cinemas, and it’s not too late to catch this heroic adventure on the big screen.