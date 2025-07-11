KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Scalpers have begun reselling tickets for the highly anticipated My Chemical Romance (MCR) South East Asia 2026 concert in Kuala Lumpur, shortly after GoLive Asia and Hello Universe Malaysia’s ticketing website and app suffered a major crash earlier today.

This comes as the organisers GoLive Asia and Hello Universe malaysia announced that the concert has been sold out, with 60,000 tickets snapped at around 3pm — around four hours after sales started.

Platforms such as Carousell have since been flooded with listings from individuals attempting to resell tickets at a wide range of prices.

Some listings went as high as RM650 for a single Zone C ticket — originally RM499. A post in Carousell Singapore offered a ticket at Zone — originally RM699 — at S$300 (almost RM1,000).

Standing tickets are also being resold, with prices reaching up to RM970 despite selling for RM599.

Sellers have turned to platforms like X and Facebook as well, with some posts offering negotiable prices. However, several of these posts have been taken down or blocked.

Many Malaysians have voiced frustration over the situation, with many user cursing scalpers on organiser GoLive Asia’s Instagram comment section — blaming scalping for their failure to secure any tickets.

“Crazy, the amount of people reselling at higher price on X currently, this is not right. So many genuine fans yet to secure tickets,” said a top comment by user @outglowin.glow.

“It’s illogical for standing tickets to be sold out. Why? Because some of us can access the site after almost 1 hour OR we managed to accept earlier but cannot cart in for standing,” said another user @kticket.service, who offers third-party ticket shopping for others.

Several users also said that since the concert will be held in the National Stadium, it would be able to hold more attendees and therefore not be sold out.

Scalping has long plagued Malaysia’s concert scene, where, for instance the Coldplay’s 2023 concert in Kuala Lumpur, tickets were being resold at two to six times their original value.

Earlier this week, Malay Mail reported that Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil had confirmed that a dedicated national anti-scalping law is moving closer to reality following discussions with stakeholders, including local event ticketing companies and the Association of Live Event Organisers (ALIFE), on proposed measures targeting scalping explicitly for live events held locally.

As Malaysian law does not explicitly ban ticket scalping, legal action against scalpers has been limited. Hence, the resale of tickets above face value is still technically legal.

Apart from Malaysia, MCR will also be performing in Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore with its last tour stop being in Jakarta.

MCR last performed in Malaysia at Stadium Merdeka in 2007.