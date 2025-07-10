KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Buckle up! The explosive Malaysian action thriller Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, directed by Syafiq Yusof and Abhilash Chandra, is set to debut on Netflix worldwide this August 10.

In a statement, the co-directors said they hope that with the wider streaming release, more viewers worldwide “can open their eyes” to the action cinema of Malaysia.

“I am beyond happy to launch this film on Netflix,” said director Syafiq.

“I truly hope Blood Brothers: Bara Naga will be loved by audiences all around the world and will give the opportunity to our Malaysian audience who missed it in theatres.”

“With a crew of 200 Malaysians, this film was made with passion and love over the course of two years, becoming the country’s most successful action film of 2025,” Abhilash added.

“As the director and writer of the film, me and Syafiq are excited and honoured to finally share Blood Brothers: Bara Naga to the global audience of Netflix.

Blood Brothers features a star-studded cast including Sharnaaz Ahmad, Syafiq Kyle, Shukri Yahaya, Amelia Henderson, Syazwan Zulkifly, Andy Teh, Irfan Zaini, Wan Hanafi Su, and Zamarul Hisham.

The film revolves around an elite bodyguard, Ariff (Syafiq Kyle), who finds himself in a deadly showdown when he is framed for a crime and his best friend, Ghaz (Sharnaaz Ahmad), turns into his fiercest adversary.

“It’s an honour for me to be part of this film.

“I hope it brings thrill and entertainment to a wider global audience when it becomes available on Netflix,” said actor Sharnaaz Ahmad, expressing his excitement.

Months after smashing box office records, the buzz surrounding Blood Brothers continues to grow, with the film making its way to cinemas in Singapore, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

Skop Productions and distributor Primeworks Studios previously claimed that the movie raked in a massive RM62 million at the box office in just 20 days — including early screenings.



