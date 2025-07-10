SEOUL, July 10 — A South Korean court has sentenced Taeil, a former member of the K-pop boy band NCT, to three and a half years in prison after finding him guilty of committing a sexual offence.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the Seoul Central District Court delivered the sentence to the 31-year-old yesterday and ordered his immediate detention.

Two other men involved in the same case were reportedly handed identical sentences and also taken into custody.

The three were charged in March for sexually assaulting an intoxicated foreign woman in Seoul in June last year.

They had initially been indicted without detention.

In addition to the prison terms, the court reportedly instructed all three to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment programme, noting that the offence was serious as the victim had been inebriated and unable to resist.

According to the report, prosecutors had sought a seven-year jail term for each of the accused.

Taeil was removed from NCT in August last year following police investigations into the allegations.