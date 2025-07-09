HONG KONG, July 9 — Aaron Kwok may be known for his slick dance moves and high-octane performances, but it’s his latest flex that’s got fans talking — and no, it’s not another luxury car.

The 59-year-old Cantopop legend reportedly upgraded wife Moka Fang’s supplementary credit card to a no-limit one after learning that baby number three is on the way — and it might be a boy.

According to East Week, the Hong Kong superstar has been overjoyed since finding out the baby’s gender and didn’t hesitate to share the good news with his mahjong buddies.

And if the reports are true, Kwok will be the first among the Four Heavenly Kings to have a son — Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau and Leon Lai are all dads to daughters.

Kwok already has two girls, Chantalle and Charlotte, aged seven and five.

But he’s made no secret of wanting a son — not least to pass on his impressive collection of sports cars, watches, and what we assume is an enviable wardrobe of leather jackets.

Still, some fans couldn’t help but side-eye the logic.

“Wait, can’t girls inherit those too?” one netizen quipped online.

Another joked: “If my husband gave me a no-limit card only because I’m having a boy, we’d be having a different conversation.”

Credit card politics aside, Kwok seems committed to being a hands-on dad.

He’s scheduled to perform in Macau across three weekends this month, but reportedly plans to return home to Hong Kong after each show to be with Fang.

Whether baby number three ends up a car-collecting mini-me or not, one thing’s clear: Fang’s shopping game just hit another level.