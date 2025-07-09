SEOUL, July 9 — In a surprising announcement, South Korean actress Lee Si-young posted on social media that she was pregnant.

Lee, 43, recently finalised her divorce with restaurateur Cho Seong-hyun with whom she has a seven-year-old son.

She had previously undergone IVF and was nearing the five-year expiration date of her fertilised embryos and despite her ex-husband Cho’s disapproval, decided to continue with implantation.

The implantation was a success and she said in her statement that she intended to bear the full burden of responsibility.

Cho has responded to tabloid Dispatch’s enquiry over the matter by saying that despite him not agreeing with lee’s decision to implant the embryo, he would continue to “fulfil his responsibilities as a father and provide support”.

Motherhood out of wedlock is typically frowned upon in socially conservative South Korea and Lee’s pregnancy has sparked discussion online.

Lee is known for her work in dramas such as Sweet Home though she also won attention for winning an amateur boxing tournament.

No further details about Lee's pregnancy, such as how far along she is, are known besides it being the result of IVF.