SEOUL, July 5 — A fictional boyband hitting number one on a real music chart? Well, it just happened on the US Spotify charts.

Currently the most streamed film on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters’ two fictional K-pop bands Saja Boys and Huntrix are now number one and number two on US Spotify and beating two of the biggest real-life Kpop groups.

Saja Boys is the highest charting male K-pop group in US Spotify history, yes, even over BTS.

Fictional girl group Huntrix at number two beat Blackpink to be the highest charting female K-pop group on US Spotify.

Besides that, the film’s soundtrack made the top 10 of the US Billboard 200, which is the highest debut for a soundtrack this year so far.

Huntrix’s track Golden is being released as an official single by Republic Records and according to Variety, Netflix is also submitting it for awards consideration, including for the Oscars.

It seems fitting that BTS is currently working on new music while Blackpink is kicking off its first all-stadium world tour today.

KPop Demon Hunters tells the story of Huntrix who juggle being global megastars with protecting the world from demons, but what happens when they face of all things a demon boyband?

With the film being a bonafide hit alongside the soundtrack it looks like K-pop’s going to continue to flourish for quite a while yet.