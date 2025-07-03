SEOUL, July 3 — K-pop girl group aespa will release a new song titled Dark Arts on July 15 in collaboration with the global battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Developer Krafton and the group’s agency SM Entertainment announced the collaboration, which aims to merge aespa’s “metallic” and “iron-flavoured” aesthetic with PUBG’s action-driven, survival-based gameplay.

aespa is dropping in with a big flash and they are coming to take center stage. Who better to rule the virtual badlands?Get ready to dive in with aespa.PC: July 9 / Console: July 17 Update#PUBG #PUBGxaespa #aespa #æspa #에스파 @aespa_official pic.twitter.com/s4RaUUExgQ — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) July 2, 2025

The new track is described as a high-energy song that captures the tension of combat with fast-paced guitar riffs and an aggressive rhythm, reflecting the determination to survive and win, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is a first-person survival shooting game developed by Krafton in 2017, and has previously partnered with girl groups BabyMonster and NewJeans.

The first teaser for the collaboration dropped on June 21 with the cryptic phrase “Signal detected” on PUBG: Battlegrounds’ official social media channels.

Additional teaser videos, including a concept preview slated for release today at 6pm, will be shared before the official launch of the song.

This partnership is part of aespa’s global branding efforts following the release of its EP Dirty Work on Friday, which surpassed one million preorders and topped Korea’s Circle Chart, China’s QQ Music and Japan’s AWA.