SEOUL, July 2 — South Korean actress Lee Seo Yi has died at the age of 43.

Yesterday, Lee’s manager announced her passing through the late actress’s social media accounts, according to Soompi.

“A radiant, beautiful, lovely, and kind unnie (older sister) became a star in the sky on June 20, 2025, so I leave this message here,” manager Song Seo Bin wrote on Lee’s account.

“I know many of you must be shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her passing, but I kindly ask that you pray so that she may go to a good and beautiful place,” the message added.

Song also wrote, “If you wish to know where she is resting, please contact @songsong_seo,” and said the post was made on behalf of Lee’s parents.

Lee began her acting career in 2014 with the SBS drama Cheongdam-dong Scandal.

She appeared in various Korean dramas and films, including Bravo My Life, Special Laws of Romance, and Pegasus Market, as well as the films Scarlet Innocence, The King, and Killing Romance.