KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Indian lifestyle and craft brand Fabindia has celebrated its 10th anniversary in Malaysia with a fashion showcase highlighting its blend of traditional textiles and contemporary design.

A reception at the Royale Chulan Bukit Bintang hotel on Saturday drew guests such as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) M. Kulasegaran, India’s Deputy Ambassador to Malaysia Shubashini Narayanan, Datuk Vikness Raju, and Ajay Kapoor, president of retail at Fabindia’s headquarters.

The event featured high tea, a lucky draw, and a runway presentation styled by R. Yogash, who is a well-known senior fashion stylist in Malaysia.

Titled “Showcasing Fabindia in Colour”, the show put 20 models in the brand’s signature outfits, underscoring its focus on handcrafted textiles, cultural heritage and sustainable fashion.

Fabindia’s Malaysian franchise owner and director Datin Manjari V. R. who also oversees operations in Singapore, thanked customers and staff for their support over the past decade.

“We are deeply thankful to the founder for entrusting us with this journey, to our loyal customers for their continued support, and to our dedicated staff who have been instrumental in our growth,” she said in her speech.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) M. Kulasegaran officiating at the 10-year milestone signing ceremony.

Fabindia opened its first Malaysian outlet at NU Sentral in 2015. It now runs three stores — in NU Sentral, Masjid India and Penang — and this year expanded its franchise operations to Singapore.

Founded in 1960, Fabindia is known for linking over 55,000 rural artisans across India with global markets.

Its range spans apparel, accessories, home furnishings and organic foods, with an emphasis on ethical sourcing and traditional craft techniques.

Known for garments made from handwoven and hand-printed fabrics, Fabindia blends India’s rich artisanal heritage with contemporary style.

The anniversary celebration aimed to reaffirm the brand’s commitment to conscious consumerism and deepen ties with customers in Malaysia.