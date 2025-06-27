KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon continues to dominate the local box office for the second consecutive week, with Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria holding strong at No. 2. Both films remain crowd-pullers, captivating audiences eager for a memorable cinematic experience.

Recent releases like 28 Years Later and Pixar’s latest offering, Elio, have also garnered attention, with Elio receiving particularly favourable reviews.

As the final week of June approaches, it’s the perfect time to catch the latest films in cinemas, revisit fan favourites, or explore top-notch entertainment options from the comfort of your home. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Viu, trending playlists on Spotify, and popular books offer plenty of alternatives for a relaxed weekend.

Check out Malay Mail’s top picks of the week for your entertainment fix!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (June 19 to June 22)

1. How To Train Your Dragon

2. Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria

3. 28 Years Later

4. Kuberaa

5. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

6. Elio

7. From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina

8. Waktu Maghrib 2

9. Behind The Shadows

10. Martabat: Misi Berdarah

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (June 16 to June 22)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

1. Mercy For None: Limited Series

2. Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1

3. Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series

4. The Rookie: Season 1

5. Tastefully Yours: Limited Series

6. Ejen Ali: Season 1

7. Ejen Ali: Season 2

8. The Haunted Palace: Season 1

9. Ms. Rachel: Season 1

10. Mad Unicorn: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

1. Lambaian Huda

2. Sugar Daddy

3. The Haunted Palace

4. Running Man (2025)

5. The First Night with the Duke

6. Pabila Dia Tersenyum

7. Feud

8. Second Shot at Love

9. Only for Love

10. Fresh off the Sea 2

Source: Viu

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (June 17 to June 25)

1. Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me

2. Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)

3. Naim Daniel - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir (w/ Adnin Roslan)

4. sombr - back to friends

5. HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

6. KATSEYE - Gabriela

7. NIKI - You’ll Be in My Heart - Spotify Singles

8. Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

9. Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

10. RUMI - Free (w/ Jinu, Ejae, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (June 17 to June 25)

1. Faris Adam - Stecu Stecu

2. Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

3. Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita

4. Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi

5. Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi

6. Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir

7. Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

8. NayKilla, Tenxi, Jemsii - Kasih Aba Aba

9. Zaki Yamami, Putri Dahlia - Aku Ada

10. Nuh - Teruntuk Mia

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (June 13 to June 19)

Fiction

1. Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)

2. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage)

3. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)

4. King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books)

5. Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

6. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

7. Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

9. A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini (Bloomsbury Publishing PLC)

10. Powerless by Lauren Roberts (simon & schuster books for young readers)

Non-Fiction

1. Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

3. A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing)

4. When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey)

5. Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

6. I Want to Die but I still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

7. I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

8. A Conversation with Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad by Perdana Leadership Foundation (Perdana Leadership Foundation)

9. Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

10. The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

1. Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

2. Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)

3. Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

4. Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi)

5. Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)

6. Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

7. Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

8. Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif)

9. Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni)

10. Bintang Tanpa Nama by Ainulfarihah (Jiwa)

Source: MPH