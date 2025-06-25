KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — After being absent from the local music scene for a long time, legendary 1990s hip-hop group 4U2C is set to thrill their fans at their upcoming event ‘WE 4U2C Live in Concert’, which will take place at Idea Live Arena, Petaling Jaya, on Sept 15.

With a nostalgic ‘Bringin Back Da 90’s Flava’ theme, the concert will feature timeless hits such as ‘Fiona’, ‘Kami Rappers’ and ‘I Miss U’, along with a surprise treat of three brand-new songs comprising one ballad and two upbeat tracks for fans who have long awaited their return.

The group consists of Datuk AC Mizal, Aren, Yanz, Rinz, Lanz, Charlie and Azam. According to AC Mizal, this concert is a dream come true for all of them.

“This is truly a dream come true. We promise this won’t just be a lip-syncing performance... we’ll be dancing and entertaining like we did three decades ago,” he said at a concert press conference here yesterday.

He said the idea for the concert came from his wife Datin Emylia Rosnaida after seeing the success of the recent KRU concert, followed by an official offer by Juss Event Sdn Bhd.

AC Mizal said organising this concert is also a first step toward making a full comeback in the mainstream local music industry after a long hiatus.

“Our goal is to become trendsetters by reviving our legacy. This is the perfect opportunity for a comeback.

“4U2C was the first group in Malaysia to come up with the concept of singing while dancing and we’ll be sticking to that identity in this concert. We want to show that Malaysia has truly high-quality artistes who not only can sing but also entertain,” he said.

Maestro Aubrey Suwito has been appointed the concert’s music director, supported by a team of 14 seasoned professional musicians.

Tickets will go on sale starting June 30 via Ticket Empire and Fantopia, with prices ranging from RM155 to RM555. Purchases can also be made through Atome, Pay Later by Grab and Shopee Pay Later.

More information about the concert is available on Juss Event’s official website and their social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. — Bernama