SEOUL June 25 – An animated film about a K-pop girl group battling evil spirits has surged to the top of Netflix’s global charts just days after its release, Korea Herald reported.

K-Pop Demon Hunters, co-directed by Korean-American filmmaker Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, premiered on June 20 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched titles worldwide, holding the No. 1 spot globally from June 21 to 22.

The film centres on Huntrix, a K-pop trio whose concerts serve as supernatural missions, using music to sustain a magical barrier called the honmoon that shields the human world from demons.

The trio is voiced by Arden Cho (Teen Wolf, Pretty Little Liars), May Hong (Hacks), and Yoo Ji-young (Until Dawn).

Their nemesis is Gwi-ma, a spirit king who sends his demon forces disguised as the boy band Saja Boys to bring down the hunters.

Actor Lee Byung-hun, known for Squid Game, voices Gwi-ma, while singer-actor Ahn Hyo-seop plays Jinu, leader of the Saja Boys.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film blends action, fantasy, and musical elements with both English and Korean dialogue and culturally specific references such as dokkaebi (Korean goblins) and traditional medicine.

The film’s music has been a standout element, featuring songs by producer Teddy, performances by Twice members Jihyo, Jeongyeon, and Chaeyeong, and tracks from MeloMance and Exo.

The original songs performed by both Huntrix and Saja Boys have also received praised for their homage to the genre.

Since its debut, the film has been especially popular not only in Asia but also in the United States, France, and Germany, ranking in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

It currently holds a 96 per cent critic rating and 91 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of June 24.