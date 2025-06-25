SEOUL, June 25 — K-pop girl group ILY:1 recently sparked rumours that it will disband, after posting a message to their fans.

On X, the six-member group said the time it spent laughing and crying with fans after three years was truly unforgettable.

“Thank you for showing us how beautiful and warm it can be to support someone, and for teaching us that such feelings can be the greatest driving force in life,” it posted.

“Although we’re now returning to our individual lives, we hope the precious memories made together with ILY:1 will continue to give Only:1 strength in your everyday lives until the day we meet again.”

The post, which came out following the conclusion of its Dear My Only:1 concert in Japan, was confirmed by several Korean news outlets.

However, confusion arose after its agency FCENM denied that the group would end its run.

“Currently, ILY:1 is continuing their group activities without disbandment or suspension. The members are in the process of regrouping and preparing to greet fans with an even better version of themselves.

“Speculative content that differs from the truth may cause unnecessary concern and misunderstanding for both the members and fans,” it said.

The agency also called for support from fans of the group, made up of two Korean, two Japanese and two Taiwanese members.

ILY:1 debuted in January 2022 with the title track “Love in Bloom”. It last released an EP, illang:Firework, in August last year.