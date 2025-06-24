KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — South Korean music icon Psy has launched his latest K-pop girl group, Baby DONT Cry (BDC), a four-member act he describes not as aiming to be “number one” but “the only ones”.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that BDC, made up of Yihyun, Mia, Kumi and Beni, officially debuted yesterday under Psy’s label P Nation with the bold and youthful single F Girl, after releasing a pre-debut track Bet You’ll Regret It earlier this month.

The track, described as a “baby rock” anthem, is just over two minutes long and has been likened to the kind of song that would soundtrack a teen movie sleepover montage — buzzy, fun and unfiltered.

“F Girl really represents us,” said 19-year-old Yihyun, the group’s eldest member, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a very honest and confident song, and I think we’re confident in who we are.”

BDC’s creative direction is led by (G)I-dle’s leader Soyeon, marking a rare move in the industry. Soyeon also serves as the group’s producer, a role typically reserved for veteran music producers or agency heads.

“She’s someone who’s already achieved what we want to achieve,” said Yihyun. “So she gave us advice that was realistic and relatable.”

BDC’s members trained for years before debut — Beni, the youngest at 16, trained for six years, while the rest have similar experience despite their young age. Psy revealed that P Nation had been waiting for the right time to launch a girl group since its founding in 2018, and that timing came when the girls were finally “ready”.

The group also reflects global ambition. Two of the members, Mia and Kumi, are from Japan, and Beni shared that part of her training included learning several languages and musical genres to prepare for international stages.

Despite the gruelling path to debut, Beni recalled her trainee years fondly: “There were hardships, but also many more fun and memorable moments.”

The girls cite global K-pop stars as inspirations. Kumi named Blackpink’s Lisa and Twice’s Chaeyoung, while Yihyun said she had been a fan of IU since before primary school. “If I ever get to meet IU on stage, it would be the biggest honour ever,” she said.

Psy credits both hard work and the right partnerships for BDC’s debut.

“Our five years of training were effort. Soyeon stepping up as producer; that was the opportunity. Because of that, we’ve been lucky, we are lucky, and our luck will keep going,” he said.

BDC hopes to leave a lasting impression with their confidence and charm. “I want us to be known as a lovely yet confident group,” said Mia.

The group’s debut has already drawn attention for its distinct sound and the strong creative direction behind it, making BDC one to watch in the ever-evolving world of K-pop.